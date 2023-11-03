Riley Keough stuns with drastic transformation - see pic

Riley Keough has gone through another bold hair transformation

Actress Riley Keough surprised fans with a sleek new black hairdo, a departure from her usual brown locks and previous experimentation with blonde hair.

The 34-year-old The Lodge star took to her Instagram Story to reveal her updated look during her appearance at the Virginia Film Festival.

Keough paired her new hairstyle with a black and white striped top by Chanel, giving a shout out to both the fashion house and the event in her post.

Keough attended the film festival to promote her latest film, War Pony. The movie, which she co-directed alongside Gina Gammell, explores the lives of two young Oglala Lakota men growing up on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

During the festival, Keough shared another Instagram Story post featuring her speaking on stage during a screening of the film.

Known for her versatility, Keough has undergone various hair transformations throughout her career. Most recently, she sported red hair for her role as lead rocker Daisy Jones in the Amazon Prime series Daisy Jones & the Six.

Television and film hairdresser Maryann Hennings revealed the process behind Keough's dramatic hair change in an interview with PEOPLE. The vibrant red color was carefully chosen to embody Daisy Jones' confidence and rockstar persona.

"We made Riley this bright red… And with her curls, that color made her the rockstar. I felt like the wardrobe, that color, and that long hair just took her to a new level."

"Color was very important in this particular project because of Daisy Jones. I needed something that gave her that confidence because she just mows them over,” Hennings said.