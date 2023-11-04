Prince Harry wants to return to UK as Meghan Markle’s ‘gameplan’ laid bare

Royal expert said Maybe that's part of Meghan Markle's plan to isolate Prince Harry from his friends as well as his family

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry wants to return to UK after alleged reports his wife Meghan Markle may "have a plan" to completely isolate him from his friends and family.



Royal expert Phil Dampier told GB News, per Daily Express that he has been told on "good authority" that Archie and Lilibet doting father is quite lonely.

"I'm told on good authority that he's quite lonely. He's quite isolated in California.”

Dampier further claimed, "Maybe that's part of Meghan's plan to isolate him from his friends as well as his family.”

The royal expert went on to say Harry has become completely dependent on Meghan for his social life and when “we see him and things like the Beyoncé concert, basketball matches and things like that Formula One he was at."

"I don't have any information about him wanting to move back here, but I think it's starting to take its toll on him", Dampier added.