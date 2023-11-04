Kim Kardashian shares heartfelt birthday note for her ‘Horse Girl’ Kendall Jenner

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has shared a heartfelt birthday note for her younger sister Kendall Jenner, who turned 28 on Friday.



Taking to Instagram, Kim shared never-before-seen stunning photos with Kendall to wish her a very Happy birthday.

She said, “Happy Birthday my beautiful Horse Girl KJ!”

The US media personality further said, “Kendall Jenner our road trips and our travels will always be my favorite memories together and I can’t wait to create even more!

“You always bring the grounding energy we all need. You are such a light! I pray this year will bring you peace and more love and happiness.”



Over one million fans and friends have liked Kim Kardashian’s birthday post for Kendall.

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner also took to X, formerly Twitter to thank all her friends, family and fans for sweet birthday greetings.

She tweeted, “thank you so much for all the birthday wishes. i love you all endlessly” followed by a heart emoticon.



