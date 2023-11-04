Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s futures as royals remain shrouded

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie may never become senior working royals

While Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are members of the British royal family by birthright, their future involvement as working royals remains uncertain according to sources.

Both nieces of King Charles III have focused their efforts on charitable causes rather than official public duties due to their father Prince Andrew's controversial reputation in recent years.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams expressed doubts about Beatrice and Eugenie taking on more prominent roles. "Normally, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, who carry out some charitable duties, would have been ideal to step in,” he told Express.co.uk.

He added: “However their official involvement, owing to their father’s disgrace, would be highly controversial."

With few royals under 70 available, some have wondered if the sisters might help fill the gap. However, Fitzwilliams believes the association with Andrew could overshadow any positive contributions.

Instead of relying on royal titles, Beatrice and Eugenie have independently pursued careers and families. Beatrice works with various literacy charities as patron while Eugenie supports scoliosis organizations. Both recently became mothers again, and will likely prioritize their families the near term.