Shah Rukh Khan in 'White Lotus' season 4? Read on

Shah Rukh Khan casting news in The White Lotus season 4 appeared sending fans into frenzy.

Excitement spread across social media as fans imagined the “King of Bollywood” navigating the satirical world of the Emmy winning anthology series.

A viral post from Mondays With Mohan shared Deadline’s announcement of the ‘global icon’ joining the HBO series.

Comments poured in, with some users celebrating the idea of Khan finally making a Hollywood prestige TV debut.

“I hope this is real,” one fan wrote, while another added, “I guess Im gonna start watching white lotus now”

But not everyone was convinced.

A few sharp-eyed followers quickly pointed out the timing: April 1.

“Guys, it’s an April Fools’ joke,” one commenter warned, bursting the bubble for those who had already begun fantasy casting Khan alongside Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza.

However, what can be understood from this playful stunt is just how much appetite there is for Bollywood’s biggest names to cross into Hollywood.

Reports have suggested that Deepika Padukone was approached for a role in The White Lotus season 4 but declined, reportedly because of auditions requirement.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has already paved the way, successfully carving out a Hollywood career with projects like Quantico, Baywatch, and Citadel.

So, while Shah Rukh Khan’s White Lotus “casting” may have been a prank, the fan reaction proved one thing: audiences are more than ready to see Bollywood royalty take center stage in Hollywood’s most talked about shows.