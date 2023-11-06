Kim Kardashian stuns in pink gown at star studded LACMA Gala

Kim Kardashian was joined by A$AP Rocky, Paris Hilton, Billie Eilish, Salma Hayek and Jennifer Lopez at LACMA Gala

This year's LACMA Art + Film Gala brought an expected appearance of star power along with striking fashion. Kim Kardashian, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Lopez, Pedro Pascal and more were seen putting on a stunning display at the gala.

Kim kept all eyes on herself with her shocking pink down that hugged her curves and trailed behind as she walked. She accessorized with a stunning diamond necklace and black gloves and added inches to her frame with a pair of stilettos.

Jennifer Lopez looked radiant beside husband Ben Affleck in an ethereal gold ensemble.

Heidi Klum evoked elegance in plunging white feathered design while Salma Hayek put her curves on display in a gold metallic gown covered in embellishments.

Paris Hilton opted for a blue and silver gown that she complimented with a belt at her waist and diamond stiletto heels.

Daisy Edgar-Jones went for a stunning black gown and strappy heels.

Billie Eilish showed her trademark flair contravening norms in Gucci casualwear. Meanwhile, Form-fitting numbers from Jodie Turner-Smith and Stella Maxwell left assets bare.