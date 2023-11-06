 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 06, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry reveals Matthew Perry reminded him of Princess Diana

Prince Harry talks about getting inspired from Matthew Perry's Chandler

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, November 06, 2023

Prince Harry reveals Matthew Perry reminded him of Princess Diana
Prince Harry reveals Matthew Perry reminded him of Princess Diana

Prince Harry once admitted he sees himself as Matthew Perry’s character ‘Chandler’ in real life.

The Duke of Sussex hinted that he really admired the work of Perry and thought his love similar to his owns

During an interview for the Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, he said: "There was the point where our parents split and the two of us [himself and William] were bouncing between the two of them and we never saw our mother enough or we never saw our father enough.”

She adds: “There was a lot of travelling and a lot of fights on the back seat with my brother, which I would win. There was all that to contend with. I don't pretend we're the only people to have to deal with that, but it was an interesting way of growing up."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle getting used to lavish 'California Christmas'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle getting used to lavish 'California Christmas'

Celine Dion emerges from health struggles, sparking comeback speculations video

Celine Dion emerges from health struggles, sparking comeback speculations
Kate Middleton branded 'crazy' by Prince William over sports habits

Kate Middleton branded 'crazy' by Prince William over sports habits
Roman Catholic Bishop slams Sabrina Carpenter for violating church filming policy

Roman Catholic Bishop slams Sabrina Carpenter for violating church filming policy
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using privileges for 'gains' of 'personal image'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using privileges for 'gains' of 'personal image'
Brad Pitt's hilarious take on David Fincher shoots steals show at LACMA gala video

Brad Pitt's hilarious take on David Fincher shoots steals show at LACMA gala
Lauryn Hill claps back at fans' criticism over tardiness

Lauryn Hill claps back at fans' criticism over tardiness
Kyle Richards goes alcohol-free amid Mauricio Umansky split

Kyle Richards goes alcohol-free amid Mauricio Umansky split
King Charles waiting on 'great healer time' to 'forgive' Prince Harry

King Charles waiting on 'great healer time' to 'forgive' Prince Harry
U2 rocks Las Vegas with first-ever residency in four years

U2 rocks Las Vegas with first-ever residency in four years
Jenna Ortega gets candid about why she ‘can’t watch’ her work

Jenna Ortega gets candid about why she ‘can’t watch’ her work
Ariana Grande Ex-Husband Spotted with Maika Monroe at PDA-Filled Date Night

Ariana Grande Ex-Husband Spotted with Maika Monroe at PDA-Filled Date Night