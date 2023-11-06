Prince Harry reveals Matthew Perry reminded him of Princess Diana

Prince Harry once admitted he sees himself as Matthew Perry’s character ‘Chandler’ in real life.

The Duke of Sussex hinted that he really admired the work of Perry and thought his love similar to his owns

During an interview for the Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, he said: "There was the point where our parents split and the two of us [himself and William] were bouncing between the two of them and we never saw our mother enough or we never saw our father enough.”

She adds: “There was a lot of travelling and a lot of fights on the back seat with my brother, which I would win. There was all that to contend with. I don't pretend we're the only people to have to deal with that, but it was an interesting way of growing up."