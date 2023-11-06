 
Monday, November 06, 2023
Mason Hughes

'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe lauded for bold choices

Following 'Harry Potter,' Daniel Radcliffe's 'odd' career choices were praised by his peers

Mason Hughes

Monday, November 06, 2023

The stars of Harry Potter are a household name throughout the globe, especially Daniel Radcliffe. However, the lead star later opted his career trajectory toward what the franchise's director David Yates called "fearless" mode.

In a chat with Looper, the filmmaker sings high praise of the British star, "Dan is fearless, and I've admired what he's been doing. He'll dive into any number of different roles to redefine himself."

He continued, "It's admirable that he keeps trucking, and he's done particularly well recently. So, all strength to Dan, and I hope he keeps going. I'm sure he will."

Consistent with his praise, Daniel has a history of playing offbeat characters, often in indie films.

From Kill Your Darlings, a popular beat poet, to the expressive corpse in Swiss Army Man are a few such examples.

In other news, Daniel's new documentary based on his Harry Potter stunt double trailer was released.

The documentary focuses on David Holmes, who suffered serious injuries while performing a stunt in Deathly Hollows Part 1 in 2009.

