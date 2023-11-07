 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Buckingham Palace break-in: 'Immature' and 'foolish' tourist makes drunken mistake

Buckingham Palace gets intruded by an American tourist

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, November 07, 2023

Buckingham Palace break-in: Immature and foolish tourist makes drunken mistake
Buckingham Palace break-in: 'Immature' and 'foolish' tourist makes drunken mistake

The Buckingham Palace has reportedly had another break-in into the Royal Mews by an American tourist.

Awad Mustafa had reportedly broken into the King's official residence in the wee hours of September 16. The tourist has come to the UK for a 10-day trip.

Lawyer Antoni Gray, defending at Westminster Magistrate’s Court said: "This is a 25-year-old man who behaved in an immature, reckless and foolish way. I hope you accept that this was drunken behaviour. He accepts that he caused a huge amount of concern. It was a great nuisance, no more than that."

This comes after prosecutor Rhianne Neil said: "On 16 September, just before 1.30am, a member of the public called the police stating they had seen a man climbing the wall on Grosvenor Road bordering The Royal Mews. The suspect was then seen inside the grounds and filming with a mobile phone.

"Officers attended the scene at around 2:30am and found the defendant hiding in the corner of the paddock with a horse," noted the source.

Awad was charged with a fine of £1000.

More From Entertainment:

Bradley Cooper crashes A-lister girls' night out to meet Gigi Hadid video

Bradley Cooper crashes A-lister girls' night out to meet Gigi Hadid
Prince Harry feels 'challenge' of living in US amid 'tough' distance from family

Prince Harry feels 'challenge' of living in US amid 'tough' distance from family
Kate Middleton parents shut down business, don't want mistakes to 'swing on her'

Kate Middleton parents shut down business, don't want mistakes to 'swing on her'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are suffering a great career depression video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are suffering a great career depression
Celine Dion returns to singing after 3.5 years hiatus

Celine Dion returns to singing after 3.5 years hiatus
Barbra Streisand's memoir unveils her true desires and legacy

Barbra Streisand's memoir unveils her true desires and legacy
Kandi Burruss stands by Justin Timberlake amid Britney Spears's accusations

Kandi Burruss stands by Justin Timberlake amid Britney Spears's accusations
Jennifer Aniston deals with double grief after Matthew Perry's death

Jennifer Aniston deals with double grief after Matthew Perry's death
Scott Disick's cryptic post after ex-Kourtney gives birth to Travis Barker's baby

Scott Disick's cryptic post after ex-Kourtney gives birth to Travis Barker's baby
Elton John surprises fans with shocking announcement

Elton John surprises fans with shocking announcement
North West joins 'best dad' Kanye West in world's biggest mall

North West joins 'best dad' Kanye West in world's biggest mall
Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted biking with younger woman before PDA

Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted biking with younger woman before PDA