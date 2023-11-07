'Pretty Boys Are Poisonous' by Megan Fox is now available in stores worldwide

File Footage Megan Fox Voices Woman’s Heart in Book 'Pretty Boys Are Poisonous'

Ahead of her book release, Megan Fox sat down with People to shed light on Pretty Boys Are Poisonous on Monday.

In the interview, Megan told that her work does not only encompass her emotions, but one way or another every woman has also gone through these feelings.

"All of it is something women can relate to," Megan mentioned.

File Footage 'Pretty Boys Are Poisonous' by Megan Fox is now available in stores worldwide

Elaborating further on the inspiration behind her poetry, the Transformers actress added, "It comes from a lot of places."

She shared with the publication, "Some of it is literal, while other parts are allegorical. Some poems contain a Grimm’s-fairy-tale-type element, and others serve the same purpose as memes in online culture."

Fox further revealed what made her pen an entire book filled with poetry about her "whole life".

"Acting doesn’t really allow me to express myself fully in the way writing does because I’m reading someone else’s words under someone else’s direction."

"Poetry gives me a space to experience some catharsis through art."

Detailing her views on relationships, Megan addresses it as mostly "ugly" rather than "a fairy tale", reported People.

The Love the Way You Lie actress explained, "Relationships are complicated."

Megan’s first attempt at poetry entails the themes of isolation, s**, self-harm, miscarriage, and desperation.

The anticipated book hits the stores on 7th November 2023.