 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
By
Samuel Moore

Megan Fox Voices Woman’s Heart in Book 'Pretty Boys Are Poisonous'

'Pretty Boys Are Poisonous' by Megan Fox is now available in stores worldwide

By
Samuel Moore

Tuesday, November 07, 2023

File Footage Megan Fox Voices Woman’s Heart in Book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous
File Footage Megan Fox Voices Woman’s Heart in Book 'Pretty Boys Are Poisonous'

Ahead of her book release, Megan Fox sat down with People to shed light on Pretty Boys Are Poisonous on Monday.

In the interview, Megan told that her work does not only encompass her emotions, but one way or another every woman has also gone through these feelings.

"All of it is something women can relate to," Megan mentioned.

File Footage Pretty Boys Are Poisonous by Megan Fox is now available in stores worldwide
File Footage 'Pretty Boys Are Poisonous' by Megan Fox is now available in stores worldwide

Elaborating further on the inspiration behind her poetry, the Transformers actress added, "It comes from a lot of places."

She shared with the publication, "Some of it is literal, while other parts are allegorical. Some poems contain a Grimm’s-fairy-tale-type element, and others serve the same purpose as memes in online culture."

Fox further revealed what made her pen an entire book filled with poetry about her "whole life".

"Acting doesn’t really allow me to express myself fully in the way writing does because I’m reading someone else’s words under someone else’s direction."

"Poetry gives me a space to experience some catharsis through art."

Detailing her views on relationships, Megan addresses it as mostly "ugly" rather than "a fairy tale", reported People.

The Love the Way You Lie actress explained, "Relationships are complicated."

Megan’s first attempt at poetry entails the themes of isolation, s**, self-harm, miscarriage, and desperation.

The anticipated book hits the stores on 7th November 2023.  

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton stays home to support George as King delivers speech

Kate Middleton stays home to support George as King delivers speech

Prince Harry, King Charles’ withering bond: Neither ready to bury the hatchet

Prince Harry, King Charles’ withering bond: Neither ready to bury the hatchet
BTS Jungkook Teases Solo World Tour

BTS Jungkook Teases Solo World Tour
Dua Lipa surprise lucky fan with preview of upcoming song ‘Houdini’

Dua Lipa surprise lucky fan with preview of upcoming song ‘Houdini’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'are not the ones snubbing' before King birthday

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'are not the ones snubbing' before King birthday
Usher’s Super Bowl salary revealed!

Usher’s Super Bowl salary revealed!
King Charles had no 'strength' in words at State Opening of Parliament

King Charles had no 'strength' in words at State Opening of Parliament
'Friends' star uses Instagram for the first time since Matthew Perry's death

'Friends' star uses Instagram for the first time since Matthew Perry's death

Kanye West wants ‘simpler life’ for kids, doesn’t want them to be ‘jaded’

Kanye West wants ‘simpler life’ for kids, doesn’t want them to be ‘jaded’

Billie Eilish Breaks Silence On Viral Photo

Billie Eilish Breaks Silence On Viral Photo
King Charles opposes Prince Andrew's plan for Eugenie, Beatrice: report video

King Charles opposes Prince Andrew's plan for Eugenie, Beatrice: report

'Game of Thrones' sequel: HBO announces HUGE news on 'Snow'

'Game of Thrones' sequel: HBO announces HUGE news on 'Snow'