Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'are not the ones snubbing' before King birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have largely been snubbed by King Charles on his birthday.

His Majesty, who is set to celebrate his birthday on 14th of November this year at Clarence House, has not contacted his younger son and daughter-in-law for the celebrations.

A Sussex spokesperson reveals: "There has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty's upcoming birthday. It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story."

A friend of Harry and Meghan suggested: "The story is being positioned in a way to make it look like the Duke is snubbing his father, which he is not.

"Considering the trip [to Kenya] didn't go well, this might be a welcome distraction."

The insider added: "They had not received any invitation and were unaware of any celebrations until the stories came out.

I'm sure the Duke will find a way to reach out privately to wish His Majesty a happy birthday like he has always done."