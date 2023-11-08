 
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Mason Hughes

Jeremy Renner spills beans on life-saving recovery therapy

Jeremy Renner shares he tried an effective therapy which helped him in his recovery from snowplow accident

Mason Hughes

Wednesday, November 08, 2023

Jeremy Renner almost had a run-in with death with his snowplow accident last January. In recovering from the deadly incident, the Marvel star shared his greatest therapy to get back on track.

Taking to Instagram, the Mission Impossible actor explained his recovery journey, “I have been exploring EVERY type of therapy since Jan 14th," adding, “Everyday, countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, iv drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light / IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on.”

But the 52-year-old shared the clincher medicine for him, “BUT my greatest therapy has been my mind and the will to be here and push to recover and be better…. Be exceptional… I feel it’s my duty to do so."

He continued, “Not to squander my life being spared , but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you whom have empowered me to endure . I thank you all.”

At the start of the year, Jeremy was severely injured following his attempt to save his nephew from being hit by the snow-removal tractor. At the time, he was rushed to the hospital as he had “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.”

