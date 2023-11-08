 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Kanye West works hard to make kids better humans

Kanye West teaches life lessons to his children to become down-to-earth

By
Mason Hughes

Wednesday, November 08, 2023

Kanye West works hard to make kids better humans
Kanye West works hard to make kids better humans 

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian kids have been raised under the flashes of paparazzis and the celeb world. But the trailblazer musician often doubled down on the importance of hard work and discipline in their upbringing.

In 2013, the Chicago rapper told the New York Times, “I would do anything to protect my child or my child’s mother. As simple as that.”

Protecting them from what he considered the ills of the gala world, the father-of-four has taught his kids about some important lessons of life.

An insider spilled the beans on the teachings, “Kanye loves his kids and wants the best for them and wants them to certainly enjoy what they are provided from their parent's successes, but he also wants them to live a simpler life and appreciate what they can work hard for.”

Working on his children, the 46-year-old educated them to become down-to-earth and to never shy away from working hard.

“Kanye doesn't want his kids to be jaded and spoiled, he wants them to know they can do anything, but it just takes a little more hard work to achieve that,” the tipster tattled to Daily Mail.

More From Entertainment:

Travis Barker ‘elated’ after Kourtney Kardashian safely gives birth to baby boy

Travis Barker ‘elated’ after Kourtney Kardashian safely gives birth to baby boy
Taylor Swift mania enters newsroom amid Era Tours bash

Taylor Swift mania enters newsroom amid Era Tours bash
Ariana Grande over the moon after idol praise

Ariana Grande over the moon after idol praise

Timbaland rips into Britney Spears shows signs of past bad blood?

Timbaland rips into Britney Spears shows signs of past bad blood?
Meghan Markle 'disgusting' friend to have 'horrible attack on Royals

Meghan Markle 'disgusting' friend to have 'horrible attack on Royals
Prince Harry takes 'comedy genes' from King Charles after 'ginger' joke

Prince Harry takes 'comedy genes' from King Charles after 'ginger' joke
Barbra Streisand shares one unusual star-power incident

Barbra Streisand shares one unusual star-power incident
How did Angelina Jolie get jealous one time of Brad Pitt's co-star?

How did Angelina Jolie get jealous one time of Brad Pitt's co-star?
Zac Efron's new look sparks fans' concerns: 'What happened to his face?'

Zac Efron's new look sparks fans' concerns: 'What happened to his face?'
Prince Harry pretends to be 'world's biggest poor little rich boy' to mock King?

Prince Harry pretends to be 'world's biggest poor little rich boy' to mock King?
Megan Fox shared her 'energy' with 'horrific' people, talks 'abusive' romances

Megan Fox shared her 'energy' with 'horrific' people, talks 'abusive' romances
Tyler Perry fights back tears on ‘The View’ discussing mother

Tyler Perry fights back tears on ‘The View’ discussing mother