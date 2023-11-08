Queen Camilla urged King Charles to NOT invite Prince Harry to birthday dinner

Queen Camilla is reportedly the reason behind King Charles not inviting his son Prince Harry to his 75th birthday bash.



As per an analyst, the Queen Consort and the new monarch are fed up of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s continuous attacks against the Royal family.

Hence, they decided to not include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in any intimate family gatherings till their feud with the Royal family officially ends.

After Harry and Meghan confirmed via their spokesperson that they haven’t received any invitation to Charles’ birthday, TalkTV's host Kevin O'Sullivan alluded that it might be Camilla’s doing.

"We hear from inside royal circles that Charles and Camilla have actually just about had enough of this couple and they're not going to put up this stuff anymore,” he said.

"If they were not on the guest list for the party next week I think that's a significant moment in this declining relationship between the California couple and the rest of the Royal Family,” he added.

Earlier this week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines for allegedly snubbing invite to Charles’ 75th birthday dinner.

However, their representative debunked all such rumours while also dragging the publication that speculated about the Royal invitation being sent to them, calling it “disappointing.”

"In response to U.K. media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday,” the statement read.

“It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story," the couple shared in their statement.