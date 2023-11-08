Netflix Unveils Poster of 'Damsel': First Look of Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown to play the protagonist in Netflix original movie 'Damsel'

File Footage Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things hitmaker Millie Bobby Brown is returning to screens with another Netflix original movie Damsel.

The movie revolves around the tale of a princess, who is tricked into marrying a handsome prince, and then thrown into a cave as a debt settlement of her parents.

File Footage First Look of Millie Bobby Brown in 'Damsel'

The fantasy movie stars Millie Bobby Brown who will make use of her sharpest wits to escape the cave company of a fire-breathing dragon.

The movie has been developed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo for the streaming platform Netflix.

Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum serve as the producers for this anticipated movie.

The production of this movie claims a budget of 60-70 million dollars.

The poster of Damsel was dropped by Netflix on 7th November 2023.

The Enola Holmes actress Millie Bobby Brown, clad in a tan attire, features in the visual as she peeps out of the rocky cave in search of an escape.

The list for the cast of Damsel includes names of Angela Bassett, Nick Robinson, Robin Wright, Ricky Guillart, Ray Winstone, Sam Sharma, Brooke Carter, and Shohreh Aghdashloo.