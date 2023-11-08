 
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kim Kardashian shares secret manifestation list for perfect partner

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 08, 2023

In a preview clip from the latest installment of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian gets candid with friends Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage about her goals for finding love again.

While onboard a plane, the SKIMS mogul doles out advice for keeping relationships strong even when travel keeps couples apart.

"I could be away for months from someone and then it makes the time together so fun and so special. And then you really miss each other," Kim notes in the clip obtained by Cosmopolitan, before adding, "The number one thing that is so important in a relationship is a teammate."

"When you find your person, hold on tight and work through things," she insisted.

Kim stresses the importance of a partner being a "teammate" through all life brings. She then reveals maintaining a "manifest list" of ideal qualities to help intentionally manifest her ideal partner.

Piquing the interest of her travel companions, Kim begins listing some contents from her note: "Someone who calms me and drives me wild, no airing out our dirty laundry, a person who accepts you and pushes you to your highest potential."

In a solo confessional, the reality star laughs about not stopping until all boxes are checked. She directs playfully to the audience that her manifestation skills should not be underestimated.

"Manifesting is one of my talents, so watch out world,” she exclaimed happily.

Fans will see Kim's journey to love unfold this season as she dates following her breakup from Pete Davidson. 

