Prince William, Kate Middleton trying 'odd' ways to seem relatable to youngsters

entertainment
Thursday, November 09, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, November 09, 2023

Prince William and Kate Middleton are called out for their failed attempts to seem more relatable.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been in trouble over their fashion choices as they get mocked for trying too hard to fit into the young generation.

Queen Camilla’s friend, Nicky Haslam, notes: "You see endless pictures of the whole family in various shades of blue.

"It’s common. It’s so odd to see an entire family dressed in blue. Wouldn’t little Princess Charlotte like to wear white?"

He tells Daily Mail: "It’s supposed to suggest a calm upper-classness, which is so dull. If you look at pictures from the old days, the royals had wonderful exotic clothes. But now they look like dummies in Peter Jones’s window.

“They [William and Kate] do childish things, like play football and games. They couldn’t be less sophisticated. They don’t go to literary lunches and read extraordinary books or go to the theatre,” he concludes.

