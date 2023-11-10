Brand has denied all the accusations, saying that all of his past relationships were consensual

Russell Brand emerges in public amidst ongoing sexual assault allegations

Russell Brand, who has been facing a series of accusations of rape and sexual assault by multiple women, has recently been spotted in public for the first time since the accusations.

Back in September 2023, the Hollywood actor was accused of abusive and predatory behaviour, including rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse, between 2006 and 2013.

Russell Brand spotted in public

According to the Daily Mail, the actor was recently spotted in Oxford Shire on Thursday driving his Land Rover Defender (£90,000) into the pub he owns to give instructions to the staff regarding the ongoing renovations at the property.

Last month, Brand put a fence around his village pub that he was forced to take down later because it was breaching the planning regulations.

Met Police investigates complaints against Russell Brand

The Hollywood funnyman is also under the radar of police as Met Police and Thames Valley police noted that they are probing the complaints, following the revelations/accusations made in BBC and Channel 4's investigation into Brand's behaviour.

Latest accusation against Russell Brand

The latest accusation against the actor comes from a woman named Jane Doe, who claims that the actor sexually assaulted her while she appeared as an extra in a scene from 'Arthur' filmed at Le Cirque restaurant in Manhattan in July 2010.

Brand has denied all the accusations, saying that all of his past relationships were consensual.