 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 10, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Russell Brand emerges in public amidst ongoing sexual assault allegations

Brand has denied all the accusations, saying that all of his past relationships were consensual

By
Mason Hughes

Friday, November 10, 2023

Russell Brand emerges in public amidst ongoing sexual assault allegations
Russell Brand emerges in public amidst ongoing sexual assault allegations

Russell Brand, who has been facing a series of accusations of rape and sexual assault by multiple women, has recently been spotted in public for the first time since the accusations.

Back in September 2023, the Hollywood actor was accused of abusive and predatory behaviour, including rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse, between 2006 and 2013.

Russell Brand spotted in public 

According to the Daily Mail, the actor was recently spotted in Oxford Shire on Thursday driving his Land Rover Defender (£90,000) into the pub he owns to give instructions to the staff regarding the ongoing renovations at the property.

Last month, Brand put a fence around his village pub that he was forced to take down later because it was breaching the planning regulations.

Met Police investigates complaints against Russell Brand

The Hollywood funnyman is also under the radar of police as Met Police and Thames Valley police noted that they are probing the complaints, following the revelations/accusations made in BBC and Channel 4's investigation into Brand's behaviour.

Latest accusation against Russell Brand 

The latest accusation against the actor comes from a woman named Jane Doe, who claims that the actor sexually assaulted her while she appeared as an extra in a scene from 'Arthur' filmed at Le Cirque restaurant in Manhattan in July 2010.

Brand has denied all the accusations, saying that all of his past relationships were consensual. 

More From Entertainment:

Robert De Niro's trainer Daniel Harvey testifies in gender discrimination trial

Robert De Niro's trainer Daniel Harvey testifies in gender discrimination trial
John Wick's next thrilling chapter revealed by Director Chad Stahelski

John Wick's next thrilling chapter revealed by Director Chad Stahelski
Justin Timberlake contemplating musical response to Britney Spears' accusations

Justin Timberlake contemplating musical response to Britney Spears' accusations
Netflix announces release date for 'Stranger Things' after SAG-AFTRA

Netflix announces release date for 'Stranger Things' after SAG-AFTRA
Prince Harry’s gearing up to fight some ‘stormy seas ahead’

Prince Harry’s gearing up to fight some ‘stormy seas ahead’
Prince Harry is forcing emotions to ‘run’ high

Prince Harry is forcing emotions to ‘run’ high
Prince Harry has got the door shut squarely in his face

Prince Harry has got the door shut squarely in his face
Jennifer Lopez gives Ben Affleck a new name amid rift rumors

Jennifer Lopez gives Ben Affleck a new name amid rift rumors
Prince Harry is losing the last of Buckingham Palace’s sympathizers

Prince Harry is losing the last of Buckingham Palace’s sympathizers
Kim Kardashian hits back at ex-husband Kanye West for demanding 'prenups'

Kim Kardashian hits back at ex-husband Kanye West for demanding 'prenups'
Kim Kardashian Reveals Secret 'No one knows' About Her

Kim Kardashian Reveals Secret 'No one knows' About Her
Prince Harry is no longer the ‘cool one’ but a fish out of water video

Prince Harry is no longer the ‘cool one’ but a fish out of water