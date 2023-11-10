Lynne Spears offers olive branch amidst Britney Spears' feud

Britney Spears' tell-all memoir, The Woman In Me, has sparked a lot of buzz on the internet due to some startling revelations. In her book, Britney accused her family of destroying her journals and antique dolls.

Now, her mother, Lynne Spears, has defended herself regarding the pop sensation's accusations against her family.

Britney's mother responds to accusations

Taking to Instagram, Lynne posted a collection of pictures featuring the 41-year-old Toxic hitmaker's antique dolls and journal. She addressed Britney, stating, "@britneyspears I'm not sure who told you I got rid of your dolls and journals, but I would never do that! That would be cruel because I know how much they mean to you."

She added, "They are special to me too, because of the years we spent collecting them. Of course, I still have your things."



Lynne concluded her statement by asking the songstress to let her know if she wanted her mother to send the dolls, saying, "I am happy to send them to you if you'd like me to. Please let me know and know how much I love you!"

Fans' reaction to Lynne Spears's response

However, fans didn't appear to appreciate her response as some of them took a dig at her for publicly feuding with her daughter. One fan wrote, "The cruellest thing was you allowing her to be drugged against her will and being part of the corrupt cship team." Another expressed, "Are you for real!!!?? You could have done this privately."

A third fan wrote, "This is not a way to communicate to your daughter…by airing dirty laundry and desperation. SERIOUSLY!?"