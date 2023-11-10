Timothy Zachery Mosley has been pushing the singer to respond to the accusations in a new song

Justin Timberlake contemplating musical response to Britney Spears' accusations

Justin Timberlake has been under hot waters since the release of Britney Spears' tell-all memoir, The Woman In Me, in which she made some mind-boggling revelations against the singer.

Britney's accusations against Timberlake

The 41-year-old Toxic hitmaker accused him of making her go through an abortion, cheating on her, and then dumping her via a short text during their three-year fling from 1999 to 2002.

It has now been reported that the singer might be soon breaking the silence about Britney's claims as his music producer is pushing him to address the matter in a new song.

Justin chooses to stay silent

According to Daily Mail, Justin earlier decided to refrain from speaking out on the accusations as he was well aware of the fact that anything he said at that point would be thrown back at him. He also didn't want to get in the way of the pop music icon's chance to share her story.

Justin's music producer pushes him to respond

Now sources close to Justin have claimed that his longtime collaborator and music producer, Timothy Zachery Mosley, has been pushing the singer to respond to the accusations in a new song.

The source said, "Timbaland actually wants to use all this energy and get Justin in the studio to write a song about it all, to give his response to all the haters."

Timbaland has been very vocal in expressing his frustration regarding Britney's memoir, and he even publicly advised Justin, "I wanted to call and say 'JT, you gotta put a muzzle on that girl'."