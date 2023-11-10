“The Prince's Trust will become The King's Trust"

Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles latest decision

Anti-monarchy group Republic CEO Graham Smith has expressed his views after the royal family shared King Charles latest major decision about the charities the monarch had founded as the Prince of Wales.



Commenting on the royal family’s tweet, Graham Smith tweeted, “These are independent charities. Presumably their trustees made these decisions independently and without instruction from Charles?”

Earlier, the palace said that following His Majesty The King’s Accession, the below charitable organisations which were founded by him as the Prince of Wales are announcing today that they will become:

“The Prince's Trust will become The King's Trust.

“PWCF will become King Charles III Charitable Fund (KCCF).

“And The Prince's Foundation will become The King's Foundation.”

The royal family also shared details about the charities.