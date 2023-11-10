 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 10, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles latest decision

“The Prince's Trust will become The King's Trust"

By
William Blythe Haynes

Friday, November 10, 2023

Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles latest decision
Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles latest decision

Anti-monarchy group Republic CEO Graham Smith has expressed his views after the royal family shared King Charles latest major decision about the charities the monarch had founded as the Prince of Wales.

Commenting on the royal family’s tweet, Graham Smith tweeted, “These are independent charities. Presumably their trustees made these decisions independently and without instruction from Charles?”

Earlier, the palace said that following His Majesty The King’s Accession, the below charitable organisations which were founded by him as the Prince of Wales are announcing today that they will become:

“The Prince's Trust will become The King's Trust.

“PWCF will become King Charles III Charitable Fund (KCCF).

“And The Prince's Foundation will become The King's Foundation.”

The royal family also shared details about the charities.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle faces uphill battle to protect private texts in looming trial

Meghan Markle faces uphill battle to protect private texts in looming trial
Prince Harry accused of pretending to be a working royal

Prince Harry accused of pretending to be a working royal

Prince Harry issues latest statement after London High Court decision

Prince Harry issues latest statement after London High Court decision
Bullying bombshells from Robert De Niro’s $1.2 million discrimination trial

Bullying bombshells from Robert De Niro’s $1.2 million discrimination trial
Kim Kardashian set to get married again?

Kim Kardashian set to get married again?
'Friends' cast not getting over Matthew Perry's death anytime soon: Insider

'Friends' cast not getting over Matthew Perry's death anytime soon: Insider
Prince Harry is showing the true extent of his ‘entitlement’ video

Prince Harry is showing the true extent of his ‘entitlement’
Prince Harry receives good news from UK court video

Prince Harry receives good news from UK court
Dua Lipa steps out in style with beau Romain Gavras and brother Gjin

Dua Lipa steps out in style with beau Romain Gavras and brother Gjin
King Charles is ‘still waiting’ on Prince Harry no matter how hard

King Charles is ‘still waiting’ on Prince Harry no matter how hard
Prince William ruffles royal feathers with 'controversial' remarks

Prince William ruffles royal feathers with 'controversial' remarks

Kid Laroi breaks silence on split rumors with long-time beau Katarina Deme

Kid Laroi breaks silence on split rumors with long-time beau Katarina Deme