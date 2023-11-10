 
Friday, November 10, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry’s pal accuses King Charles of ‘planting’ birthday snub story

The Duke of Sussex has just been put on blast for leaking the story of their birthday snub to ‘cover their tracks’

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, November 10, 2023

File Footage

The Duke of Sussex’s pal has just stepped forward to slam King Charles’ for ‘planting’ the story of their birthday snub

The real truth behind King Charles’ birthday invite to the upcoming 75th birthday bash has been exposed by a spokesperson.

According to the spokesperson “There has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty's upcoming birthday. It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story.”

Read MoreMeghan Markle unable to mask Prince Harry's 'inner anxiety' at recent appearance

Even a separate source stepped forward with insight of their very own.

According to this insider, “They had not received any invitation and were unaware of any celebrations until the stories came out.”

In their chat with the Daily Mail they said, “I'm sure the Duke will find a way to reach out privately to wish His Majesty a happy birthday like he has always done.”

At the same time there are also rumors that news of the Sussex’s snub was leaked as a way to hide the truth of King Charles’ visit to Kenya where he was asked to apologize for past Colonel rule.

The revelation was leaked by a friend of the Sussexes who believe, “The story in The Times as well as subsequent stories have been positioned in a way to make it look like the Duke is snubbing his father, which he is not.”

