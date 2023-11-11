 
Saturday, November 11, 2023
Megan Fox unveils her worst revenge on ex-boyfriend

Megan Fox owns up to past mistakes in 'Pretty Boys Are Poisonous'

The latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show aired on 10th November 2023. In this episode, the Jennifer’s Body actress Megan Fox disclosed her mischievous revenge on an ex-boyfriend.

Megan Fox made a rather bold move while promoting her book of poetry Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

On the set of The Drew Barrymore Show, the show host asked Megan Fox about the most pathetic and worst thing she ever did to her ex.

In response to this, Megan made a shocking revelation about her past temperament.

Megan expressed, "I don't know if that's something I can say on TV."

While Megan realized that she could not mention the “worst” thing on camera, she did provide a glimpse into her nature through an example.

She said, "When I was young, and I did have a temper and I was wild, I got mad and I took a bunch of paint and I painted a Friedrich Nietzsche quote all over his walls. So he had to repaint his house afterwards."

"It was a really angry quote about how life is futile, you s*** basically," Fox went on to explain.

Elaborating further on what she would do in her “wild” era, the Transformers actress gave this incident a 'number 2' on a scale of 1 to 10.

"But that's what I can share," she chimed in to say right after. 

The 37-year-old also quipped, "That gives you an idea of what I was capable of."

For the unversed, Megan Fox recounts her dark traumas and past relationships in the book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

