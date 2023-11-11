Suki Waterhouse fuels pregnancy rumours as she steps out with Robert Pattinson

 
Saturday, November 11, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse enjoyed a hike in Los Angeles, where the 31-year-old actor seemed to reveal a potential baby bump.

The couple, who has been together for five years, sparked pregnancy rumours last week when they stepped out for hiking in LA where Waterhouse sported blue cardigan.

Donning a black T-shirt and leggings, Waterhouse opted for a casual appearance, complemented by a baseball cap that partially concealed her face.

Meanwhile, Pattinson sported a more athletic style, wearing a hiking vest, shorts, and Adidas trainers.

It is pertinent to note that no official pregnancy announcement has been made by the duo, leaving fans and media outlets to eagerly anticipate any potential confirmation.

Previously, an insider disclosed to Us Weekly that marriage isn't at the forefront of the couple's priorities, despite their lengthy relationship.

"An engagement isn’t necessarily off the table, but it’s not something Suki and Rob are focused on for the time being," the source revealed.

"They’ve definitely discussed getting married, but there’s no pressure to rush things," emphasizing that the lovebirds are taking their time to nurture what they have, which the insider described as "the real deal."

