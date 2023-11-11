 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, November 11, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Archie's net worth as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s son: report

Here is the inside scoop into the entire net worth Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s infant son holds in his hands

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, November 11, 2023

Prince Archies net worth as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s son
Prince Archie's net worth as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s son

Everything Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son will own in the future, as well as his net worth has just been explained by experts.

How Old is Prince Archie?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie was born on May 6th, 2019 and as of 2023, he is four years old.

How Much is Prince Archie Worth?

In terms of net worth Prince Archie has joined the handful of celebrity babies that already has millions of dollars to his name.

According to a report by Good Housekeeping shortly after Prince Archie’s birth it was claimed that, “Already, Archie is bringing the British economy lots of money.”

According to Marca even Kayla Keegan believes the infant’s net worth to be about 10 million dollars.

Not to mention, if one were to factor in “Meghan's amazing fashion sense, it is predicted that the new baby will bring in about $1.47 billion to the U.K. economy over a two-year period.”

Prior to Megxit, Professor Joshua Bamfield, from the Center for Retail Research also predicted his potential to about, $65 and 91 million in the days following his birth because of memorabilia.

He broke it all down to Hello magazine and said, "These sales will be made in the U.K. and Europe, but Harry and Meghan are followed in the US, and we expect significant sales there also.”

For those unversed, all of this has been estimated based on number predictions prior to Megxit.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles will not let Harry and Meghan turn his birthday into ‘funeral’ video

King Charles will not let Harry and Meghan turn his birthday into ‘funeral’
Bradley Cooper wants to be a father again amid Gigi Hadid romance

Bradley Cooper wants to be a father again amid Gigi Hadid romance

Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ sheriff Jim Hopper breaks silence on Season 5

Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ sheriff Jim Hopper breaks silence on Season 5

Prince William breaks silence on social media after Harry gets good news from UK

Prince William breaks silence on social media after Harry gets good news from UK
Kourtney feuding with Kim Kardashian over Travis Barker’s comments?

Kourtney feuding with Kim Kardashian over Travis Barker’s comments?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry send strong message to critics over divorce rumours

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry send strong message to critics over divorce rumours
Meghan Markle before Prince Harry: Thomas Markle, Suits, First Husband

Meghan Markle before Prince Harry: Thomas Markle, Suits, First Husband
Kate Middleton ‘secretly’ asks Prince Harry one very simple question video

Kate Middleton ‘secretly’ asks Prince Harry one very simple question
Prince Albert's ‘illegitimate’ son Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste before Princess Charlene

Prince Albert's ‘illegitimate’ son Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste before Princess Charlene
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse are expecting their first baby: Insider confirms

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse are expecting their first baby: Insider confirms
2024 GRAMMY nominations unveiled, SZA dominates with 9 nods: See full list

2024 GRAMMY nominations unveiled, SZA dominates with 9 nods: See full list
Suki Waterhouse fuels pregnancy rumours as she steps out with Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse fuels pregnancy rumours as she steps out with Robert Pattinson