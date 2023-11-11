Prince Archie's net worth as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s son: report

Here is the inside scoop into the entire net worth Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s infant son holds in his hands

Prince Archie's net worth as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s son

Everything Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son will own in the future, as well as his net worth has just been explained by experts.

How Old is Prince Archie?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie was born on May 6th, 2019 and as of 2023, he is four years old.

How Much is Prince Archie Worth?

In terms of net worth Prince Archie has joined the handful of celebrity babies that already has millions of dollars to his name.

According to a report by Good Housekeeping shortly after Prince Archie’s birth it was claimed that, “Already, Archie is bringing the British economy lots of money.”

According to Marca even Kayla Keegan believes the infant’s net worth to be about 10 million dollars.

Not to mention, if one were to factor in “Meghan's amazing fashion sense, it is predicted that the new baby will bring in about $1.47 billion to the U.K. economy over a two-year period.”

Prior to Megxit, Professor Joshua Bamfield, from the Center for Retail Research also predicted his potential to about, $65 and 91 million in the days following his birth because of memorabilia.

He broke it all down to Hello magazine and said, "These sales will be made in the U.K. and Europe, but Harry and Meghan are followed in the US, and we expect significant sales there also.”

For those unversed, all of this has been estimated based on number predictions prior to Megxit.