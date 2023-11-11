 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, November 11, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kim Kardashian shades Kanye West while dropping her list of ‘Mr. Perfect’

Kim Kardashian took another jab at ex-husband Kanye West in the latest episode of 'The Kardashians'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, November 11, 2023

Photo Kim Kardashian shades Kanye West, dropping her list of ‘Mr. Perfect
Photo Kim Kardashian shades Kanye West, dropping her list of ‘Mr. Perfect'

The newest episode of The Kardashians is full of Kim’s manifestations about her future, and seemingly she is, in no way, forgetting the chance to take a dig at her ex-husband Kanye West.

The SKIMS founder finally revealed what she is looking for in an ‘ideal’ partner.

Doing so, the businesswoman apparently teased that her previous partner was not even close to her ‘Mr. Perfect.’

While Kim Kardashian was jetting off to Las Vegas in her private plane, the socialite’s close friend and hairstylist Chris Appleton brought up the topic of her second marriage.

Replying to the celebrity hairstylist, Kim Kardashian revealed that she needs at least one more year to make up her mind about welcoming a new husband.

Nonetheless, the mother of four expressed her essential requirements for her new partner.

Talking to Chris Appleton and his partner Lukas Gage, Kim said, "I have a manifest list so it has good qualities so I can manifest good f****** guys."

And in her ‘list,’ Kim Kardashian highlighted the must-have trait of her next beau and its that he must-not "air dirty laundry."

This mention can be linked to the reality star’s ex-husband Kanye West who shared personal details of their marriage on social media.

Photo Kim Kardashian with ex-husband Kanye West
Photo Kim Kardashian with ex-husband Kanye West

Elaborating further Kim addressed, “ I do think the list is ever-evolving and growing and I won’t stop until he fits every single one of those.”

Earlier, the rapper had accused Kim of kidnapping his daughter Chicago on an Instagram post.

Daily Mail reported that in response to this, Khloe Kardashian requested the father of her niece to talk things out in private. 

More From Entertainment:

Nostradamus prediction sets alarm bells ringing for King Charles, Prince William

Nostradamus prediction sets alarm bells ringing for King Charles, Prince William
Zac Efron goes under the knife for multiple face changes?

Zac Efron goes under the knife for multiple face changes?
King Charles gets first new patronage since accession

King Charles gets first new patronage since accession
'Killers of the Flower Moon' actor shares key disclaimer about film

'Killers of the Flower Moon' actor shares key disclaimer about film
Prince Harry is a walking, talking combination of toxicity

Prince Harry is a walking, talking combination of toxicity
Prince Harry leaves King Charles ‘heartbroken’ over Lilibet, Archie

Prince Harry leaves King Charles ‘heartbroken’ over Lilibet, Archie
King Charles, Princess Anne team up after aging royal passes over role video

King Charles, Princess Anne team up after aging royal passes over role

Tom Hiddleston hints connection between 'Loki' & 'The Marvels'

Tom Hiddleston hints connection between 'Loki' & 'The Marvels'
Who's in love? Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce video sparks debate video

Who's in love? Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce video sparks debate

Prince Harry cuts ‘secret deal’ with King Charles over UK move

Prince Harry cuts ‘secret deal’ with King Charles over UK move
'Heartbroken' King Charles in ‘great pain’ ahead of 75th birthday

'Heartbroken' King Charles in ‘great pain’ ahead of 75th birthday
King Charles continues to support Kate Middleton after honouring her in Kenya video

King Charles continues to support Kate Middleton after honouring her in Kenya