Kim Kardashian shades Kanye West while dropping her list of ‘Mr. Perfect’

Kim Kardashian took another jab at ex-husband Kanye West in the latest episode of 'The Kardashians'

Photo Kim Kardashian shades Kanye West, dropping her list of ‘Mr. Perfect'

The newest episode of The Kardashians is full of Kim’s manifestations about her future, and seemingly she is, in no way, forgetting the chance to take a dig at her ex-husband Kanye West.

The SKIMS founder finally revealed what she is looking for in an ‘ideal’ partner.

Doing so, the businesswoman apparently teased that her previous partner was not even close to her ‘Mr. Perfect.’

While Kim Kardashian was jetting off to Las Vegas in her private plane, the socialite’s close friend and hairstylist Chris Appleton brought up the topic of her second marriage.

Replying to the celebrity hairstylist, Kim Kardashian revealed that she needs at least one more year to make up her mind about welcoming a new husband.

Nonetheless, the mother of four expressed her essential requirements for her new partner.

Talking to Chris Appleton and his partner Lukas Gage, Kim said, "I have a manifest list so it has good qualities so I can manifest good f****** guys."

And in her ‘list,’ Kim Kardashian highlighted the must-have trait of her next beau and its that he must-not "air dirty laundry."

This mention can be linked to the reality star’s ex-husband Kanye West who shared personal details of their marriage on social media.

Elaborating further Kim addressed, “ I do think the list is ever-evolving and growing and I won’t stop until he fits every single one of those.”

Earlier, the rapper had accused Kim of kidnapping his daughter Chicago on an Instagram post.

Daily Mail reported that in response to this, Khloe Kardashian requested the father of her niece to talk things out in private.