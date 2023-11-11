 
Saturday, November 11, 2023
Kim Kardashian's latest sultry snaps stir controversy

Kim Kardashian's recent photos were called badly edited or photoshopped

Kim Kardashian's latest sultry snaps stir controversy

It's not uncommon for Kim Kardashian sultry snaps to come under scrutiny.

In the latest event, the SKIMS founder treated fans with her appealing curves in a deep-neck black outfit.

Posing in front of the camera, the fashion diva fashioned her locks atop her head while sporting an appealing glam-up look.

Many fans gush over the unavoidable portrait of the reality star. However, some were not so over the moon.

A group of skeptics pointed out apparently glaring details that don't match each other. Some called them Photoshopped or not edited well.

In one snap, a grey-colored wall was called out to be fake where the mother-of-four posed.

"Is bro using a green screen or sum?" one user asked.

While another added, "Whoever is on her editing team needs to get fired."

"Wait, the photo edit is terrible," someone else wrote.

While one opined, "Girl the edit."

On Reddit, a skeptic shared, "NO WAY KIM POSTED THIS POORLY EDITED PHOTOSHOPPED PIC!"

The above take spurred others' to share their critical views about the 46-year-old.

"boost her engagement/people are talking about it," one user noted. "these people never do anything unintentionally."

Another said, "Girl the whole background is photoshopped in."

