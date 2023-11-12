Netflix announced that the voicing legend Doug Cockle will be making a comeback to the franchise

Henry Cavil out, Doug Cockle in The Witcher's anime movie

The Witcher franchise has stunned its fans with an exciting announcement revealing that the series has improvised and adopted an anime film, picking up pieces from the first season of the show.

The Witcher franchise expands with animated adaptation

It has been reported that the anime movie titled The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is based on a short story, A Little Sacrifice, written by Andrzej Saphowski.

Netflix announced that the voicing legend Doug Cockle will be making a comeback to the franchise.

Doug Cockle makes a comeback

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, The Witcher's official account posted the trailer of the movie and captioned their post, "BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: Doug Cockle will be voicing Geralt in The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep." Thus making it clear that Henry Cavil won't be having any role in the movie.

They also announced that the movie will be released on Netflix in late 2024 (possibly in the last quarter of next year).

Doug Cockle quoted the Tweet saying, "Thrilled to say the least. See you on the path. @witchernetflix." The voicing legend was previously associated with the franchise and voiced over The Witcher video game.

Fans are over the moon on The Witcher's animated adaption

Fans have been over the moon since the announcement and expressed their excitement regarding the news in the comment section of the tweet. One of The Witcher's fans wrote, "Now this is a banger news! Wind's indeed howling."

Another chimed in, "Holy shit, this is actually huge! Not only is THE iconic voice of Geralt returning, but it's also an adaptation of 'A Little Sacrifice' one of the best and most beloved Witcher short stories. Cannot wait for this!"

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep official trailer



