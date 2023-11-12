Netizens allege Kylie Jenner used popular weight loss Ozempic medicine after she shared new photos

Kylie Jenner's new snaps raise Ozempic rumours

Ozempic is known to have carved its place in celebrity circles with its alleged instant results in weight loss. Kylie Jenner was recently under the scanner forusing the same 'magic' medicine.



It all started when the fashion diva shared several sultry pictures on Instagram.

In one of the pictures, the 26-year-old plain waist was clearly visible in her new brand Khy skintight bodysuit.

"The @khy catsuit. drop 002 in collaboration with @entire_studios coming 11/15. preview the entire collection now on khy.com and sign up for early access," the billionaire mogul captioned.

Despite gushing comments, some fans scratched their head over her dramatic weight loss, alleging she may have used the popular weight loss medicine.

The Mirror assorted the following comments.

"I love how nobody is talking about her obvious weight loss," one person pointing toward Ozempic rumours.

Another added, "She looks different and more lost."

Meanwhile, some netizens also drew a parallel between Kylie and Bianca Censori for the outfit the former wore, which the latter usually donned: the catsuit.

"It's giving Bianca Censori vibes…" one user commented on Reddit.

A second said, "Aren't they just copying Kanye's news wife's outfits? Full body leotard."

"She is trying to copy SKIMS and Kanye and pretend it's her own 'unique' style. It isn't," someone else added.