 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 12, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Kylie Jenner's new snaps raise Ozempic rumours

Netizens allege Kylie Jenner used popular weight loss Ozempic medicine after she shared new photos

By
Mason Hughes

Sunday, November 12, 2023

Kylie Jenners new snaps raise Ozempic rumours
Kylie Jenner's new snaps raise Ozempic rumours

Ozempic is known to have carved its place in celebrity circles with its alleged instant results in weight loss. Kylie Jenner was recently under the scanner forusing the same 'magic' medicine.

It all started when the fashion diva shared several sultry pictures on Instagram. 

In one of the pictures, the 26-year-old plain waist was clearly visible in her new brand Khy skintight bodysuit.

Kylie Jenners new snaps raise Ozempic rumours

"The @khy catsuit. drop 002 in collaboration with @entire_studios coming 11/15. preview the entire collection now on khy.com and sign up for early access," the billionaire mogul captioned.

Despite gushing comments, some fans scratched their head over her dramatic weight loss, alleging she may have used the popular weight loss medicine.

The Mirror assorted the following comments.

"I love how nobody is talking about her obvious weight loss," one person pointing toward Ozempic rumours.

Another added, "She looks different and more lost."

Meanwhile, some netizens also drew a parallel between Kylie and Bianca Censori for the outfit the former wore, which the latter usually donned: the catsuit.

"It's giving Bianca Censori vibes…" one user commented on Reddit.

A second said, "Aren't they just copying Kanye's news wife's outfits? Full body leotard."

"She is trying to copy SKIMS and Kanye and pretend it's her own 'unique' style. It isn't," someone else added.

More From Entertainment:

Henry Cavil out, Doug Cockle in The Witcher's anime movie

Henry Cavil out, Doug Cockle in The Witcher's anime movie
Halle Berry drops name of favourite foreign film: 'I fell in love'

Halle Berry drops name of favourite foreign film: 'I fell in love'
Prince William’s ‘made it clear’ where Harry’s pals Princess Beatrice, Eugenie stand

Prince William’s ‘made it clear’ where Harry’s pals Princess Beatrice, Eugenie stand
Netflix 'The Umbrella Academy Season 4': Plot, Cast, Release Date and Teaser

Netflix 'The Umbrella Academy Season 4': Plot, Cast, Release Date and Teaser
David Beckham banters Lionel Messi in new post?

David Beckham banters Lionel Messi in new post?
Powerful scenes enchant Matthew Perry's funeral ceremony

Powerful scenes enchant Matthew Perry's funeral ceremony
Kim Kardashian's latest sultry snaps stir controversy

Kim Kardashian's latest sultry snaps stir controversy
Martin Scorsese sheds light on ‘Goodfellas’ inspiration

Martin Scorsese sheds light on ‘Goodfellas’ inspiration
Elon Musk's much-touted biopic invites outcry

Elon Musk's much-touted biopic invites outcry
Meghan Markle is riding an express train to obscurity video

Meghan Markle is riding an express train to obscurity
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need radical change to stay afloat video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need radical change to stay afloat
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'toxicity' is 'unpredictable', says expert

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'toxicity' is 'unpredictable', says expert