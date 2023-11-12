The court has also disallowed any kind of visitations from the Jackson till December 5, 2023

Darius Jackson seen in LA after Keke Palmer secures restraining order

Keke Palmer's ex, Darius Jackson, has recently been spotted in public for the first time since his ex-girlfriend secured a restraining order against him from a Los Angeles County judge for alleged domestic abuse.

Darius Jackson appears in public after a restraining order

Jackson, also known as Darius Dalton, appeared in public for a brief instance as he was pictured on his way to his friend's home in Los Angeles on Friday, and after enjoying the friend's company for 45 minutes, he returned to his own home.

The pictures obtained by the Daily Mail showed the 29-year-old fitness trainer wearing a sweatshirt paired with green shorts, showing off his leg tattoo. He completed his ensemble with a pair of Crocs, a baseball cap on his head, and a crossbody bag.

Court rules in favour of Keke's domestic abuse complaint

This marked Darius's first appearance since Keke secured a restraining order against him along with temporary sole custody of their son. The restraining order states that the father of the kid is not allowed within 100 yards of his son or the actress.

The court has also disallowed any kind of visitations from the Jackson till December 5, 2023.

Keke and Darius's relationship timeline

Darius has dated the Hustlers star since the beginning of 2021, and they welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in February 2023.

Keke announced that she had officially separated from her boyfriend in October 2023, primarily due to the physical and emotional abuse inflicted.