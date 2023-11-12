 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 12, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Darius Jackson seen in LA after Keke Palmer secures restraining order

The court has also disallowed any kind of visitations from the Jackson till December 5, 2023

By
Mason Hughes

Sunday, November 12, 2023

Darius Jackson seen in LA after Keke Palmer secures restraining order
Darius Jackson seen in LA after Keke Palmer secures restraining order

Keke Palmer's ex, Darius Jackson, has recently been spotted in public for the first time since his ex-girlfriend secured a restraining order against him from a Los Angeles County judge for alleged domestic abuse.

Darius Jackson appears in public after a restraining order

Jackson, also known as Darius Dalton, appeared in public for a brief instance as he was pictured on his way to his friend's home in Los Angeles on Friday, and after enjoying the friend's company for 45 minutes, he returned to his own home.

The pictures obtained by the Daily Mail showed the 29-year-old fitness trainer wearing a sweatshirt paired with green shorts, showing off his leg tattoo. He completed his ensemble with a pair of Crocs, a baseball cap on his head, and a crossbody bag.

Court rules in favour of Keke's domestic abuse complaint

This marked Darius's first appearance since Keke secured a restraining order against him along with temporary sole custody of their son. The restraining order states that the father of the kid is not allowed within 100 yards of his son or the actress. 

The court has also disallowed any kind of visitations from the Jackson till December 5, 2023.

Keke and Darius's relationship timeline

Darius has dated the Hustlers star since the beginning of 2021, and they welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in February 2023. 

Keke announced that she had officially separated from her boyfriend in October 2023, primarily due to the physical and emotional abuse inflicted.

More From Entertainment:

Travis Kelce makes surprise appearance at Taylor Swift's Argentina concert video

Travis Kelce makes surprise appearance at Taylor Swift's Argentina concert
Prince Harry, Prince William fight started with '2005 Nazi uniform' argument?

Prince Harry, Prince William fight started with '2005 Nazi uniform' argument?
'Good Burger' star Kel Mitchell recovering after terrifying hospitalization

'Good Burger' star Kel Mitchell recovering after terrifying hospitalization
King Charles knows he made 'parenting mistakes' over Prince Harry

King Charles knows he made 'parenting mistakes' over Prince Harry
Meghan Markle knows Kate Middleton has 'sour grapes' against her

Meghan Markle knows Kate Middleton has 'sour grapes' against her

King Charles 'staying young' as he faces 'challenges' as King

King Charles 'staying young' as he faces 'challenges' as King
Kourtney Kardashian enforces invite-only rule for family to meet baby Rocky video

Kourtney Kardashian enforces invite-only rule for family to meet baby Rocky
'Stranger Things' star David Harbour dispels split rumours with Lily Allen

'Stranger Things' star David Harbour dispels split rumours with Lily Allen
'Tiny Pretty Things' star Barton Cowperthwaite reveals brain cancer diagnosis

'Tiny Pretty Things' star Barton Cowperthwaite reveals brain cancer diagnosis
Travis Barker's unusual delivery room performance draws criticism from fans

Travis Barker's unusual delivery room performance draws criticism from fans
Zac Efron's ego severely hit by Sean Durkin's 'The Iron Claw'

Zac Efron's ego severely hit by Sean Durkin's 'The Iron Claw'
Kylie Jenner's new snaps raise Ozempic rumours

Kylie Jenner's new snaps raise Ozempic rumours