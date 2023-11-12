 
Sunday, November 12, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Leonardo DiCaprio is fuming at Martin Scorsese & Robert De Niro

Leonardo DiCaprio has allegedly started feeling incredibly dissed by Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro.

Insight into the trio’s scuffle has been brought to light by an inside source.

For those unversed the three men are currently working on a movie all together, and its titled Killers of the Flower Moon.

This insider broke everything down behind the scenes, according to the National Enquirer.

According to the outlet, DiCaprio feels iced out because Scorsese is seemingly favoring his old pal De Niro over him.

Reportedly, “until this project, Leo has always had Marty's undivided attention when they're making movies together.”

“But with Bob in the picture, he felt left out.”

“Leo felt like the two 80-year-old ganged up on him," the source continued.

“Any problems Bob had with Leo he would take directly to Marty — and Marty would side with De Niro.”

The same insider also admitted that Scorsese also feels irked by DiCaprio because the improvisations he makes are “endless, endless, endless!”

Sources also went on to add how it didn’t really help matters much when Scorsese added a previously unheard of scene that involves De Niro violently spanking DiCaprio on his backside, "Leo felt like Bob and Marty abused him — and he is no glutton for punishment.”

All of this has allegedly culminated in him feeling like “he's not going to work with them again."

