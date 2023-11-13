Jessica sewed a piece of one of her father's shirts into the fabric on the inside of her wedding dress

Lynda Carter reveals touching tribute to husband at daughter's wedding

Lynda Carter, the actress famously known for her role in The Wonder Woman, recently opened up about her daughter Jessica Carter Altman's nuptials to Dr. Ross Uhrich, held in May 2023.

Lynda Carter details her daughter's marriage ceremony

The actress recently appeared in an interview with The Tamron Hall Show and detailed that her daughter found special ways to include the memory of her late father, Robert Altman, who died in February 2021.

Lynda said, "The wedding was held in a beautiful castle in Lake Como, Italy," adding that her daughter did everything by herself, reports People magazine.

The 72-year-old actress continued, "Jessica planned it, chose everything, and did everything."

Jessica honours her father at her wedding

To honour the memory of her father, Jessica sewed a piece of one of his shirts into the fabric on the inside of her wedding dress.

The actress added that she also put a piece of the same shirt inside her own dress.

Lynda revealed that her son, James Altman, was the best man for his sister, and he walked Jessica down the aisle.

Lynda talks about her new single Rise Up

The actress-singer also talked about her new single, Rise Up, adding that the song was inspired by her late husband and her daughter, who herself is a musician.