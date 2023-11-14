Kim Kardashian's friend Chris Appleton files for divorce with 'The White Lotus' star

Photo Kim Kardashian was foreseeing Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage Divorce?

Kim Kardashian had given her long-time friend Chris Appleton some million-dollar advice long before his marriage.

The celebrity hairstylist is a close friend of the SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian.

Speaking from her experiences of three marriages, Kim Kardashian saved Chris from the intricate dealings of a divorce.

In a recent episode of the Hulu hit show The Kardashians, Chris Appleton took Lukas Gage on a video call in order to ask something from Kim.

Before she listened to their question, Kim referred to her friend Chris and asked him to get a prenuptial agreement prior to marriage at any cost.

She also joked about her previous husband Kanye West and quoted lyrics from his hit song Gold Digger.

The fashion mogul bantered, “We want prenup. We want prenup.”

Then the couple asked the three–time divorcee to honor them by registering their marriage.

Photo Kim Kardashian with Chris Appleton, Lukas Gage

Kim Kardashian, in disbelief, exclaimed, “The three-time divorcee you want to be your minister?”

Finally, she agreed to officiate their marriage and even offered to devise a prenup for them.

She added, “I think I can maybe even write it for you guys”.

For the unversed, Chris Appleton has just filed for divorce from his partner Lukas Gage. The couple decided to part ways after 6 months of marriage.

Daily Mail also reported that the legal documents of the filing reveal that a prenuptial was in place. Apparently, Chris Appleton had already heeded an ear to his friend’s advice.