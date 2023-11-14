Travis Kelce’s coach Andy Reid talked about what kind of an influence Taylor Swift has on his recent form

Travis Kelce's coach wants Taylor Swift to 'stay around': Here's why

Travis Kelce’s coach Andy Reid has weighed in on his relationship with Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs head coach talked about the 34-year-old tight end’s budding romance with the pop star in an interview with Kansas City-based reporter Tod Palmer.

Todd asked the 65-year-old veteran if the frenzy around the happening romance is bringing a lot of paparazzi and requests for Taylor Swift concert tickets.

The NFL coach, who has won three Super Bowls, said: “I’m just glad he’s found somebody he likes and she’s found somebody she likes. That’s a good thing.”

Andy has been vocal about his support of Travis’ new relationship because according to him, it brought a lot of attention towards his team.

After Kansas' win against the Los Angeles Chargers by 31-17, in October, Andy remarked that Travis’ game kept getting better with time, and joked that Taylor has been "a good influence on him."

“Travis is getting better with time. Taylor can stay around all she wants,” Andy said during a press conference posted on social media.