King Charles admires how Kate Middleton brings 'solid family network' for William

King Charles largely admires Kate Middleton for one prominent reason, says an expert.

The monarch, who has turned 75 on 14th November, hold her daughter-in-law in high regard due to the solid family she has built for Prince William.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! magazine: "I think Charles admires and appreciates the solid family network she [Kate] has created for William.

Ms Bond continued: "The King is devoted to his grandchildren, George, Charlotte and Louis, and photographs show that he has an easy relationship with all three. I’m sure he is very proud of the way Kate is bringing them up."

"William and Kate have been keen from the outset to allow their children to live as normal a childhood as possible. Kate is in a perfect position to show them what 'normal' life looks like,” she added.

"Her family form a secure and happy unit away from palaces and castles, servants and hierarchy,” opined Ms Bond, speaking about how the Princess of Wales brings normalcy to the Royal clan.