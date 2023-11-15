 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles admires how Kate Middleton brings 'solid family network' for William

King Charles really adores Kate Middleton for her family values

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 15, 2023

King Charles admires how Kate Middleton brings solid family network for William
King Charles admires how Kate Middleton brings 'solid family network' for William

King Charles largely admires Kate Middleton for one prominent reason, says an expert.

The monarch, who has turned 75 on 14th November, hold her daughter-in-law in high regard due to the solid family she has built for Prince William.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! magazine: "I think Charles admires and appreciates the solid family network she [Kate] has created for William.

Ms Bond continued: "The King is devoted to his grandchildren, George, Charlotte and Louis, and photographs show that he has an easy relationship with all three. I’m sure he is very proud of the way Kate is bringing them up."

"William and Kate have been keen from the outset to allow their children to live as normal a childhood as possible. Kate is in a perfect position to show them what 'normal' life looks like,” she added.

"Her family form a secure and happy unit away from palaces and castles, servants and hierarchy,” opined Ms Bond, speaking about how the Princess of Wales brings normalcy to the Royal clan.

More From Entertainment:

Courteney Cox shares rare scene from 'Friends' to mourn Matthew Perry: Watch

Courteney Cox shares rare scene from 'Friends' to mourn Matthew Perry: Watch
King Charles will not close 'door of contact' with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles will not close 'door of contact' with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Stream these top 5 shows K-drama thriller lovers

Stream these top 5 shows K-drama thriller lovers
Prince Harry was 'barriered' by Prince William during 'high tension' environment

Prince Harry was 'barriered' by Prince William during 'high tension' environment
Meghan Markle acts like 'delighted C-lister' after getting 'caught' on camera

Meghan Markle acts like 'delighted C-lister' after getting 'caught' on camera
Taika Waititi unsure about ‘Thor 5’ in the works video

Taika Waititi unsure about ‘Thor 5’ in the works
Kim Kardashian reveals how her ‘dead father’ reaches out to her

Kim Kardashian reveals how her ‘dead father’ reaches out to her
Britney Spears shades sister Jamie Lynn Spears?

Britney Spears shades sister Jamie Lynn Spears?

Kim Kardashian bashed for North West's 'precocious' behaviour

Kim Kardashian bashed for North West's 'precocious' behaviour

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson rules out 2024 US elections run video

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson rules out 2024 US elections run
Sarah Ferguson chants 'long live the King' as King Charles turns 75

Sarah Ferguson chants 'long live the King' as King Charles turns 75
Matt LeBlanc breaks silence on Matthew Perry death: 'You're finally free'

Matt LeBlanc breaks silence on Matthew Perry death: 'You're finally free'