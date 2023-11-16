Meghan Markle, Prince Harry need to eat 'humble pie' to appease Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are asked to lay low after hurting the Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are advised to remain meek and calm if they wants to avail any chance of reconciliation with the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Who left the UK in 2020, are required to lend the fences.

Royal commentator Michael Cole reveals: "At the end of the day, it’s a family. They will come together."

The insider continued: "At the moment, things are too raw and it’ll be too difficult. In particular his relationship with William, that is a great shame.

"One of the worst things you can see is two brothers fighting. Their mother, Diana, would be mortified to see them at loggerheads."

The expert, however, shared his opinions on a potential phone call to the King from Prince Harry.

He added: "There is a lot of fence mending needed and humble pie needs to be eaten by the California Two.

"What they’ve done is unthinkable. What men do not like is to have their wives insulted."