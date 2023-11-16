 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, November 16, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Prince William are always 'hot and cold' with King Charles

Prince Harry and Prince William are not making effort to mend rift

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, November 16, 2023

Prince Harry, Prince William are always hot and cold with King Charles
Prince Harry, Prince William are always 'hot and cold' with King Charles

Prince Harry and Prince William have always had a strange bond with father, King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales share a ‘hot and cold’ relationship with His Majesty. Their differences came to surface back in 2018 when the King celebrated his 70th birthday.

Royal author Omid Scobie and Caroline Durand branded the family’s photo op on the day an ‘absolute nightmare.’

“Neither William nor Harry made much of an effort to make themselves available,” they wrote.

In his memoir ‘Spare,’ Harry explicitly touched upon his strained relationship with King Charles.

The Duke wrote: “He had trouble communicating, trouble listening, trouble being intimate face-to-face.”

"On occasion, after a long multi-course dinner, I'd walk upstairs and find a letter on my pillow,” he added.

King Charles would 'abdicate' due to 'urinary' problems: claims living Nostradamus
King Charles would 'abdicate' due to 'urinary' problems: claims living Nostradamus
Jimmy Kimmel's dream comes true: Set to host Oscars for fourth time in 2024
Jimmy Kimmel's dream comes true: Set to host Oscars for fourth time in 2024
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry need to eat 'humble pie' to appease Royal Family
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry need to eat 'humble pie' to appease Royal Family
Kevin Hart set to make history as 25th recipient of 'Mark Twain Prize'
Kevin Hart set to make history as 25th recipient of 'Mark Twain Prize'
The Crown shows how Princess Diana took her 'secrets' to 'grave'
The Crown shows how Princess Diana took her 'secrets' to 'grave'
Prince Harry was intoxicated by 'free' Meghan Markle on internet
Prince Harry was intoxicated by 'free' Meghan Markle on internet
Kyle Richards dispels accusations of split drama for fame
Kyle Richards dispels accusations of split drama for fame
Jada Pinkett Smith shares blunt view on Will Smith rumours
Jada Pinkett Smith shares blunt view on Will Smith rumours
Cracks start to appear in Kanye West, Bianca Censori marriage?
Cracks start to appear in Kanye West, Bianca Censori marriage?
Travis Kelce reveals reason behind missing high-five with Scott Swift
Travis Kelce reveals reason behind missing high-five with Scott Swift
Queen Camilla detailed 'horrid' consequences of loving King Charles
Queen Camilla detailed 'horrid' consequences of loving King Charles
Duane Martin 'ignores ridiculous' Will Smith allegations
Duane Martin 'ignores ridiculous' Will Smith allegations