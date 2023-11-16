Prince Harry and Prince William are not making effort to mend rift

Prince Harry, Prince William are always 'hot and cold' with King Charles

Prince Harry and Prince William have always had a strange bond with father, King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales share a ‘hot and cold’ relationship with His Majesty. Their differences came to surface back in 2018 when the King celebrated his 70th birthday.

Royal author Omid Scobie and Caroline Durand branded the family’s photo op on the day an ‘absolute nightmare.’

“Neither William nor Harry made much of an effort to make themselves available,” they wrote.

In his memoir ‘Spare,’ Harry explicitly touched upon his strained relationship with King Charles.

The Duke wrote: “He had trouble communicating, trouble listening, trouble being intimate face-to-face.”

"On occasion, after a long multi-course dinner, I'd walk upstairs and find a letter on my pillow,” he added.