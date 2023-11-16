Kris Jenner serves a manager of Kim Kardashian along with the relationship of a mother

Photo Kim Kardashian’s recent engagement sparks concern for Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner has disclosed her concerns over what Kim Kardashian has been up to with her life.

In this week’s episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder unveiled her never-ending to-do list.

Reiterating the infinity-reaching list, the mother of four disclosed how much she has on her plate.

Covering what she did in the reality show’s newest episode, Kim remembered rehearsing for her role in American Horror Story, a Time magazine cover shoot, a Met Gala dress fitting, a SKIMS business meeting, a fashion gala, an appearance on the Today show, and watched her brother-in-law Travis Barker's Blink-182 show.

But the fashion mogul had also visited Tiffany's store earlier in the morning. There she greeted fans and posted about this trip all day long on her social media.

However, Kim’s mind eliminated this entire series of events.

Revealing that she had no memory of the outing Kim asked, "Did I really go? It felt like a dream. This whole morning has been a complete, foggy dream."

This apparent mind fog was suffered by Kanye West’s ex-wife due to her tight schedule.

When the momager Kris Jenner became aware of Kim's situation, she got worried for her daughter’s health as she might “burn out.”