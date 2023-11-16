 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, November 16, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kim Kardashian’s recent engagement sparks concern for Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner serves a manager of Kim Kardashian along with the relationship of a mother

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, November 16, 2023

Photo Kim Kardashian’s recent engagement sparks concern for Kris Jenner
Photo Kim Kardashian’s recent engagement sparks concern for Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner has disclosed her concerns over what Kim Kardashian has been up to with her life.

In this week’s episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder unveiled her never-ending to-do list.

Reiterating the infinity-reaching list, the mother of four disclosed how much she has on her plate.

Covering what she did in the reality show’s newest episode, Kim remembered rehearsing for her role in American Horror Story, a Time magazine cover shoot, a Met Gala dress fitting, a SKIMS business meeting, a fashion gala, an appearance on the Today show, and watched her brother-in-law Travis Barker's Blink-182 show.

But the fashion mogul had also visited Tiffany's store earlier in the morning. There she greeted fans and posted about this trip all day long on her social media.

However, Kim’s mind eliminated this entire series of events.

Revealing that she had no memory of the outing Kim asked, "Did I really go? It felt like a dream. This whole morning has been a complete, foggy dream."

This apparent mind fog was suffered by Kanye West’s ex-wife due to her tight schedule.

When the momager Kris Jenner became aware of Kim's situation, she got worried for her daughter’s health as she might “burn out.”

Prince Harry is living a cheap and seamy kind of fame after leaving the UK
Prince Harry is living a cheap and seamy kind of fame after leaving the UK
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt makes parents proud
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt makes parents proud
Kylie Jenner forgives Tristan Thompson over Jordyn Woods scandal?
Kylie Jenner forgives Tristan Thompson over Jordyn Woods scandal?
Prince Harry can't conceal malevolent tendencies and profiteering impulses video
Prince Harry can't conceal malevolent tendencies and profiteering impulses
Prince Harry’s plans are nose diving and are ‘still yet’ to materialize video
Prince Harry’s plans are nose diving and are ‘still yet’ to materialize
Khloe Kardashian falling for Tristan Thompson’s trick again?
Khloe Kardashian falling for Tristan Thompson’s trick again?
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel step out together after Britney's memoir
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel step out together after Britney's memoir
Here's when Drake's 'Scary Hours 3' will be release on Spotify
Here's when Drake's 'Scary Hours 3' will be release on Spotify
Martin Scorsese on Tiktok clips: 'I didn't know it goes viral'
Martin Scorsese on Tiktok clips: 'I didn't know it goes viral'
Kourtney Kardashian slams Tristan Thompson amid woes about past trauma
Kourtney Kardashian slams Tristan Thompson amid woes about past trauma
Drake announces major update about music career
Drake announces major update about music career
How Joe Jonas reacted to Sophie Turner's new romance
How Joe Jonas reacted to Sophie Turner's new romance