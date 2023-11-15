Kim Kardashian admits seeking therapy before Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian tied the knot with Kanye West in 2014 and filed for divorce in 2021

File Footage

Kim Kardashian revealed she sought therapy before her high-profile relationship with Kanye West came to an end.



In a conversation with GQ, the reality star also admitted seeking guidance from a therapist to deal with her kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, she shares with the controversial rapper.

"I tried a little bit before my marriage ended,” she said of her experience with therapy, adding, “I do have a therapist that only deals in child psychology that I talk to to get parenting tips and advice.”

“Sometimes I feel challenged by parenting. But I have the best group of friends and we talk about everything together, so that to me is therapy. I hit the lottery, the f-------- Mega Ball of friends.”

The Kardashians star also disclosed her reliance on Christian faith during challenging times. "I’m probably more religious than most people guess. That’s how I manage life," she shared.

"I look at everything as lessons. Things happen exactly the way they are supposed to and take you exactly where you need to be,” Kardashian added.

Given her parents' divorce when she was nine, the age of her eldest child, North, Kim reflected on the lessons learned from her upbringing.

"I did think about how my parents handled it with us. I just remember them being open," she revealed, before stressing the importance of ensuring children feel loved and heard during such transitions, drawing on her personal experiences.

Acknowledging the emotional toll, Kim expressed, "Just because I know how to manage my stress well doesn’t mean that I don’t feel the emotions. If I’m sad, of course, I will cry and feel it."