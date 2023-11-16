 
Thursday, November 16, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Kim Kardashian turns the volume down on housekeepers' lawsuit

The update comes after Kim Kardashian was being sued by seven employees for mistreatment

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, November 16, 2023

Kim Kardashian turns the volume down on housekeepers lawsuit

Kim Kardashian has finally settled the lawsuit with seven housekeepers who accused her of unpaid wages and other labor-related mistreatment.

The update comes after both the parties agreed to call off a scheduled trial in July this year.

In May 2021, a number of employees who worked at the reality TV star’s Hidden Hills mansion in California, sued her for treating them unfairly and being late with their pay.

Read More: Kim Kardashian admits seeking therapy before Kanye West divorce

According to the court documents by Radar Online, the housekeepers claimed that Kim deprived them of lunch breaks, did not provide them with pay stubs, and failed to compensate them for their expenses.

On the other hand, Kim repeatedly denied the accusations by revealing that she hired the house staff through a third-party company.

Now, the 43-year-old and the defendants informed the court that they have “reached an agreement in principle to resolve this action.”

Moreover, the housekeepers said they will be filing a dismissal within the next 60 days. The outlet further reported that terms of the deal have been marked as "classified."

“The parties in this matter have entered into settlement discussions and have agreed to mediate this matter,” said the reviewed version of the court filing. 

Read More: Kim Kardashian spills the beans on North West's 'scammy' tactics

