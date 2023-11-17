'Dancing With the Stars' star Barry Williams treats wife like 'Disney princess'

'Dancing With the Stars' participant Barry Williams spills the beans on happy marriage formula

Married for six years, ex-Dancing With the Stars participant Barry Williams opened up about keeping his marriage spark alive with Tina Mahina.



In a chat with Fox News, The Brady Bunch star said, "I think we could just take a page right out of the Disney book, make her your princess."

Describing his better half support, who also was a Polynesian dancer in his dancing competition show, the 69-year-old said, "My wife is at home practicing dance moves so that … when I come back, we can book a cruise somewhere that has a ballroom floor."

Barry and Tina exchanged vows in 2017 after dating over four years. It was the third marriage of the former, as he had previously tied the knot with Diane Martin and Eila Mary Matt, respectively.