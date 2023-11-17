Prince William and Prince Harry are not aiming for a reconciliation

Prince William 'refuses to even properly talk' with Prince Harry

Prince William seemingly wants to keep younger brother Prince Harry off limits when it comes to reconciliation.

The Prince of Wales wants nothing to do with the Duke of Sussex, claims royal author Omid Scobie.

A Royal insider tells the Mirror: “It appears no matter what happens behind closed doors, even in a time of such pain and grief, that where the Royal Family are concerned it will one day emerge.

"Nothing is off limits with William and Kate appearing to be this author’s number one target. It only takes a few months for the knives to come out again and the wounds to be opened up.”

Meanwhile, Scobie in his upcoming book titled ‘Endgame’ reveals that Prince William “refuses to even properly talk with” Harry.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has said in the past that he would not mind moving on from their rift.

He said: “I’m ready to move on past it. Whether we get an apology or accountability, who knows? Who really cares at this point?”