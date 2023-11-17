Leonardo DiCaprio did not hesitate to show off Victoria Ceretti on his grand birthday bash earlier this month

Leonardo DiCaprio flaunted Victoria Ceretti to his pals on birthday: ‘They are in love’

Leonardo DiCaprio had no intention of keeping his latest romance with Vittoria Ceretti under wraps during his 49th birthday celebration.



The Titanic star reportedly proudly showcased the Italian model to his inner circle, making it clear to everyone at the party that their connection is nothing short of love.

“They are in love,” a source close to the hunk told Us Weekly, adding, “Leo was clearly very proud to be showing Vittoria off and letting everyone see how happy they are together.”

An eyewitness also revealed that DiCaprio “kept Ceretti on his arm all night,” before sharing that the lovebirds locked lips “a couple of times” during the bash.

Turning 49 earlier this month, DiCaprio marked his birthday in Beverly Hills with a star-studded bash which included his longtime friend Tobey Maguire, Kim Kardashian, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Taika Waititi, Rita Ora, and more.

At the party, DiCaprio grabbed a microphone and rapped along to a hip-hop song, getting everyone to join in with singing and dancing.