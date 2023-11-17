 
Friday, November 17, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton receives massive support from veteran actress Floella Benjamin

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, November 17, 2023

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has received massive support from veteran British actress and author Floella Benjamin as the royal takes the next step in her campaign for children and their families.

Commenting on the future queen’s keynote speech at a symposium held by her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, the Crown Court actress, 74, said: “As I keep saying for over 40yrs because of my invaluable #Playschool experience ‘Childhood lasts a lifetime’ so early years truly matters in shaping adulthood. Great to see others believe this too @KensingtonRoyal.”

Earlier, in her speech, Kate Middleton said, “If we can create a society which sees the child within every adult – and the adult within every child - we will finally start to change it for the better.”

The future queen continued, “We want to make the link between the skills we develop in early childhood and the core foundations that set us up for life and help us to thrive as adults.

“To help give social and emotional skills the greater priority they deserve, The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood has conducted a first-of-its-kind global listening exercise, involving experts from 21 countries around the world, to catalogue and identify the skills in this area that matter most throughout our lives.”

