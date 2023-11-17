 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 17, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle talks about popularity bump of Netflix’s Suits

Meghan Markle finally sheds some light into why she thinks the hit show Suits regained popularity after her marriage

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, November 17, 2023

Meghan Markle talks about popularity bump of Netflix’s Suits
Meghan Markle talks about popularity bump of Netflix’s Suits

Meghan Markle has just broken her silence over the candid thoughts she has pertaining to Suits, as well as its spike in popularity.

The converastion occurred with Variety and began once the outlet asked the Duchess of Sussex about the hit show.

Meghan started by admitting that she had ‘no idea’ why the show ended up getting such a spike.

For those unversed, as if this year the show clocked in a viewership record of over 3.14 billion minutes according to The Economic Times.

Referencing it all, Meghan said, “It was great to work on. Such a great cast and crew.”

Read More: Meghan Markle before Prince Harry: Thomas Markle, Suits, First Husband

She also admitted, “we had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit.”

“But it's hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it,” she also pointed out.

Read More: Royal family meddled with Meghan Markle ‘Suits’ script

“But good shows are everlasting” at the end of the day.

During the course of that chat Meghan also touched on her career aspirations and admitted her intention is to create “things that make people feel... I was going to say things that make people feel good, but it's more than that. Things that make people feel something, right? And a sense of community.”

Brad Pitt 'can’t imagine life' without Zahara Jolie-Pitt?
Brad Pitt 'can’t imagine life' without Zahara Jolie-Pitt?
Jason Momoa reveals the future of 'Aquaman' with Amber Heard
Jason Momoa reveals the future of 'Aquaman' with Amber Heard
Snoop Dogg breaks silence amid fan frenzy over him ‘giving up smoke’
Snoop Dogg breaks silence amid fan frenzy over him ‘giving up smoke’
Netflix director insists David Beckham 'came clean' over cheating allegations
Netflix director insists David Beckham 'came clean' over cheating allegations
Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade spark split rumors at GQ Men of the Year event
Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade spark split rumors at GQ Men of the Year event
Prince William is making Prince Harry mope around
Prince William is making Prince Harry mope around
Kim Kardashian recalls devastating moment Robert Kardashian was diagnosed
Kim Kardashian recalls devastating moment Robert Kardashian was diagnosed
Prince Harry shovels an endless stream of manure at King Charles’
Prince Harry shovels an endless stream of manure at King Charles’
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker devise protocol for baby meet-and-greet
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker devise protocol for baby meet-and-greet
Jada Pinkett Smith doubles down against Will Smith sexuality rumors
Jada Pinkett Smith doubles down against Will Smith sexuality rumors
Shakira roasts ex Gerard Pique while recalling ‘difficult moments’ video
Shakira roasts ex Gerard Pique while recalling ‘difficult moments’
David Beckham opens up about teasing Victoria in Netflix doc: ‘This is my moment’
David Beckham opens up about teasing Victoria in Netflix doc: ‘This is my moment’