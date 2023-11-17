Meghan Markle talks about popularity bump of Netflix’s Suits

Meghan Markle finally sheds some light into why she thinks the hit show Suits regained popularity after her marriage

Meghan Markle has just broken her silence over the candid thoughts she has pertaining to Suits, as well as its spike in popularity.

The converastion occurred with Variety and began once the outlet asked the Duchess of Sussex about the hit show.

Meghan started by admitting that she had ‘no idea’ why the show ended up getting such a spike.

For those unversed, as if this year the show clocked in a viewership record of over 3.14 billion minutes according to The Economic Times.

Referencing it all, Meghan said, “It was great to work on. Such a great cast and crew.”



She also admitted, “we had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit.”

“But it's hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it,” she also pointed out.

“But good shows are everlasting” at the end of the day.

During the course of that chat Meghan also touched on her career aspirations and admitted her intention is to create “things that make people feel... I was going to say things that make people feel good, but it's more than that. Things that make people feel something, right? And a sense of community.”