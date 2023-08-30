 
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Royal family meddled with Meghan Markle ‘Suits’ script: ‘It was irritating’

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Royal family interfered with Meghan Markle’s scripts when she was working on the hit legal drama Suits, “irritating” the creators of the series at times.

During the early days of her romance with Prince Harry, the scripts of the series would first be approved by his British royal family and they seldom had some creative input over them.

According to show creator Aaron Korsh, the Royal family had issues with a word that the Duchess of Sussex’ character Rachel Zane had to say in one of the episodes.

Hence, they urged the makers to change the word, which as described by Page Six, was a “synonym for the word ‘rooster,’” and the editors had to replace them with a more subtle term.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Korsh said they wanted Markle to say the word “poppycock" in one of the episode featuring her character having a spat with her on-screen love interest Mike Ross (played by Patrick J. Adams.)

"And the royal family did not want her saying the word,” he added. “They didn't want to put the word 'poppycock' in her mouth. I presume because they didn't want people cutting things together of her saying 'cock.'"

Korsh revealed that the word was replaced with "bulls***," adding, " I did not like it because I'd told my in-laws that [poppycock] was going to be in the show. There was maybe one or two more things, but I can't remember."

He went on to note how “irritating” it was for them that the scripts of the show, also starring Gabriel Macht as one of the leads, went to the Royal family to get approved.

"I was aware that they were reading them because I got the feedback, but I don't remember the process by which they got them," he said before adding that the Royal family role as uncredited editors was "irritating" at times.

“When they explained it that way,” he continued, “and I'm pretty sure it got explained to me that it was about that [splicing potential], I had some sympathy because I wouldn't want somebody doing that to her either."

"And the thing is, I didn't think anybody really would, but also I don't know. People are crazy."

