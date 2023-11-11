Meghan Markle before Prince Harry: Thomas Markle, Suits, First Husband

Here is everything to know about the life and career of Meghan Markle the wife of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Meghan Markle's CV before Prince Harry: Thomas Markle, Suits, First Husband

Meghan Markle’s newly resurfaced CV has just brought to light a number of things about the former star-turned-royal.

Meghan Markle’s First ‘Big Break’ on TV:

It is pertinent to mention that it is impossible to know when the resume was first used, but according to the details, the Suits star seemingly had her big break on Deal or No Deal, in 2006.

Meghan Markle’s First Movie Role:

In terms of films, she appears to have last starred as Natalie ‘Hot Chick’ in Ashton Kutcher’s 2005 rom com A Lot Like Love.

Meghan Markle’s Special Skills:

According to a leaked CV shared by someone on social media, Meghan Markle’s special skills include being fluent in Spanish, French as well as dialects like (Southern, French, Spanish and Argentine).

Other skills include kickboxing, tap dance, ballet, jazz dance as well as musical theatre.

How Old Is Meghan Markle According to Thomas Markle?

Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex claims his daughter is August 4th, 1981.

How Tall is Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle is 5 foot 5, whereas her husband Prince Harry is around 6 foot 2. Surprisingly however, he isn’t even the tallest member of the Royal Family, because that title is reserved for Prince William who stands at 6 feet and 3 inches.

Where is Meghan Markle From?

Meghan Markle grew up in Canoga Park, Los Angeles, California, United States.

How Many Times Has Meghan Markle been Married?

Meghan Markle has been married a total of two times, once with Prince Harry, whom she shares two children with, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.



The first-ever marriage however was with Trevor Engelson, whom she divorced after 2 years.



Where is Meghan Markle Now?

Meghan Markle currently lives in a mansion in Montecito, California, alongside Prince Harry and her two young children, Archie and Lilibet.





When did Meghan Markle leave Suits?

Meghan Markle left Suits after season 7, and ended up quitting acting all together at that point, to get engaged to Prince Harry back in 2017.

According to People she also addressed this decision back in the day and said, “don't see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change. It's a new chapter, right?”

How Much is Meghan Markle Worth?

Meghan Markle’s net worth is estimated to be about $60 million (combined with Prince Harry) according to Celebrity Net Worth.

All their deals combined are also rumored to be worth about $135 million according to Forbes.

What Jeremy Clarkson said about Meghan Markle?

The comments made were shared in Jeremy Clarkson’s column “cellular level”.

He had started off by calling Meghan Markle a silly little cable TV actress” and said, “If the British monarchy can soldier on” through “beheadings, affairs, abdications”, Clarkson was “fairly sure it’ll be able to weather the banal musings of a silly little cable TV actress.”

He also went as far as to add, “Trust me on this one. Markle’s toast, and within five years, I suspect she’ll be posing for photographs, on her own outside the Taj Mahal or sitting on the back of a playboy’s yacht in the Med.”

“Poor old Piers will realise that he lost his job over absolutely nothing at all.”

Back in 2022 he even went as far as to say, “I hope yours is happy too and that all of you (except Meghan Markle) have a great break. See you on the flip side.”