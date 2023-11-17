Snoop Dogg breaks silence amid fan frenzy over him ‘giving up smoke’

Snoop Dogg has a message for his fans amid their frenzy over his decision to quit 'smoke'

Rapper and TV personality Snoop Dogg, 52, claimed he will stop smoking weed in a recent social media post, leaving fans stunned. Snoop now has a message for his fans who are in a frenzy over his shocking announcement.

Taking to Instagram, he reiterated his request for privacy under a selfie of himself, writing "Respect my privacy".

Snoop is renowned for his love of marijuana, which inspired numerous business ventures including a website dedicated to cannabis. However, on November 16, Snoop told fans on social media "After much consideration and conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time."

Fans responded in disbelief. "Snoop without smoke is like Earth without water," one said. Others questioned if it was a publicity stunt for a new product launch.

However, some praised Snoop's commitment to better health. "Health above anything else. Snoop's setting a great example, Respect" a supporter commented.

While representatives did not provide further details, fans intensely debated the announcement. Some jokingly worried about Snoop's "personal blunt roller’s job.”

Overall, the response showed how synonymous Snoop is with marijuana in pop culture. But his decision to quit also inspired fans, with one noting "it's never too late to embrace change for personal growth."