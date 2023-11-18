Emmy Awards might witness a public tribute to the beloved actor, Matthew Perry

Friends cast plans heartfelt public tribute to Matthew Perry at Emmy Awards

Friend's star Matthew Perry's untimely death at the age of 54 continues to make waves around the entertainment world weeks after his death.



Reports suggest that the upcoming Emmy Awards might witness a public tribute to the beloved actor.

Friends cast to pay public tribute to Matthew Perry

According to the Mirror, the iconic cast of the 90s hit sitcom series Friends is in early talks to gather for a public tribute to their fellow actor at the upcoming Emmy Awards, scheduled for January 15, 2023, at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

The cast members, including Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, and Matt Le Blank, appear keen to honour their late friend, and it is expected that the upcoming award might witness a sentimental shoutout for the late star.

Insider information regarding the public tribute

An insider has revealed to the Daily Mail, "When it comes to Matthew's death, emotions are still running high, and it is still a very touchy situation, which is totally understandable."

The insider continued, "But Jen, Lisa, and the rest of the cast want to honour him publicly at some point and give him the tribute he so rightfully deserves."

The insider concluded, stating, "The cast will absolutely gather for a worthy tribute if they can all agree and get the blessing of Matthew's family."