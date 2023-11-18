Taylor Swift's Brazil tour struck with tragedy: ‘I feel this loss deeply’

Taylor Swift mourns loss of a 23-year-old Brazilian fan in an emotional social media post

According to a report from a Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, the girl who lost their life has been identified as Ana Clara Benevides, a 23-year-old fan.

The report indicated that Benevides experienced a health emergency, cardiorespiratory arrest, at the venue and was subsequently taken to Salgado Filho Municipal Hospital, where she breathed her last.

The Anti Hero hitmaker expressed her profound sorrow, revealing that she was left with a shattered heart by the unexpected loss.

Sharing a written note on her Instagram story after the show ended, Swift penned, "I can't believe I'm writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show.”

“I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this. There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young,'" the statement added.

The Grammy winner conveyed the depth of her grief over the tragic incident. "I'm not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even tried to talk about it," she continued.

"I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends,” she said before concluding, “This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”